Police help rescue deer stuck in fence

An officer in Cobb County, Georgia helped to free a deer that was stuck in a fence last week after he heard some concerning noise.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An officer in Cobb County, Georgia helped to free a deer that was stuck in a fence last week after he heard some concerning noise.

Cobb County Police Department said on Sept. 28, Sgt. Scurr was heading home when he heard an animal crying in distress.

According to officials, Scurr found a small deer that had its head stuck in a fence, WSB-TV reported. The fence was located at the back of Old Friendship Baptist Church in Cobb County.

According to the news outlet, body camera video captured Scurr using bold cutters to cut the deer loose. It took a bit of time but eventually, the deer was freed.

Even though the deer didn’t pause to say thank you, we’re sure it’s appreciative,” police said.

