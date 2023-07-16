Woman who vanished 2 days ago after she reported seeing child on highway. returns home A woman who was reported missing Thursday evening after she called 911 to report seeing a child walking on the side of a highway in Hoover, Alabama, was located late Saturday night. (Hoover Police Department/Hoover Police Department)

HOOVER, Ala. — A woman who was reported missing Thursday evening after she called 911 to report seeing a child walking on the side of a highway in Hoover, Alabama, was located late Saturday night.

>> Read more trending news

On Facebook, Hoover Police Department said Carlee Russell was found. They said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, their 911 call center got a call that Russell had returned back home.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said that she showed up at her parents’ house by herself, according to AL.com.

Police say that Russell was taken to the hospital to be evaluated but no additional information has been released. It is unclear where Russell has been for the last two days, according to AL.com.

On Facebook, Hoover Police Department said Thursday night before 10 p.m., the 911 call center received a call from a 25-year-old woman on Interstate 459 South by mile marker 11. The woman was reporting that she saw a child walking on the side of the interstate.

After the woman called 911, she checked on the child and then called a family member to tell them the same details. AL.com reported. The family member she was speaking with lost contact with her but said that the phone line remained open.

Officers went over to the area where her call located the woman’s car and found some items that belonged to her, according to police. She was nowhere to be found nor was the child.