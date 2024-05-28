Police: 81-year-old ‘serial slingshot shooter’ arrested for terrorizing neighborhood

An 81-year-old man who allegedly used a slingshot to terrorize a Southern California neighborhood has been arrested, police said.

>> Read more trending news

Detectives “learned that during the course of nine-10 years, dozens of citizens were being victimized by a serial slingshot shooter,” the Azusa Police Department said in a statement, ABC News reported.

According to police, Prince Raymond King narrowly missed hitting people with ball bearings he shot from a slingshot. He broke windows in homes and car windshields using the slingshot, the statement said.