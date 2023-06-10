Pigs run loose on Minnesota highway following crash; 10 animals die

Pigs run loose: Multiple pigs have died after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Little Canada, Minnesota. (Minnesota State Patrol/Minnesota State Patrol)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Multiple pigs have died after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Little Canada, Minnesota.

>> Read more trending news

A busy highway was shut down for hours Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. after a semi-truck rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 694 at Interstate 35E, according to KARE.

The crash sent dozens of pigs wandering around the roadway, according to the news outlet. About 50 were inside the trailer when it rolled over. 10 of the 50 died as a result of the crash.

Crews were brought to the scene to help get the truck upright and to clean up the mess as seen on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras, according to the Star Tribune.

Authorities also worked to round up the pigs on the roadway, the newspaper reported.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash, Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank told the Star Tribune. Drivers in the area were detoured south on Interstate 35E while the lanes were closed but the area reopened before 1 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol said that the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Around five years ago, more than 20 pigs were on the roadway in a rural part of Minnesota after a semi-truck overturned near Mankato, according to The Associated Press. There were about 90 pigs inside the trailer and some died due to the crash.

Latest trending news:
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!