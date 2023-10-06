Over 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home during criminal investigation Investigators say dozens of bodies were found inside a funeral home in Penrose, Colorado earlier this week after a search warrant was executed and it was learned that the bodies were improperly stored. (sshepard/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PENROSE, Colo. — Investigators say dozens of bodies were found inside a funeral home in Penrose, Colorado earlier this week after a search warrant was executed and it was learned that the bodies were improperly stored.

>> Read more trending news

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night deputies were called out to 31 Werner Road in Penrose about a suspicious incident. When deputies arrived, they learned that the building belonged to Return to Nature Funeral Home.

The following day, a search warrant was executed with investigators from the sheriff’s office, the Fremont County Coroner’s Office, and the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies. KKTV reported that the FBI is also involved in the investigation.

The Return to Nature Funeral Home reportedly performs “green” burials, according to The Associated Press. This means burials are performed without embalming chemicals or metal caskets.

Officials on Friday in a news conference said that there is no health risk to the public, the AP.

The Fremont County Coroner said that the investigation started because members of the community reached out about an odor that was coming from the building, KKTV reported. Once authorities made their way through the building, they found dozens of bodies that were stored improperly.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said that it became a “hazardous scene,” because of how the bodies were stored, the news outlet reported. Keller also said that they are in the process of removing the bodies from the facility.

“This is going to be a very, very lengthy process,” Keller explained, according to KKTV. “The loved ones at this facility will be treated with the utmost care and respect.”

Police said Friday they found at least 115 bodies at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colorado.



The mortuary, which provides “green” burials without embalming chemicals or metal caskets, is under investigation for handling remains improperly. pic.twitter.com/Bs4IbGVjVu — The Associated Press (@AP) October 6, 2023

Investigators say, according to the AP, that at least 115 bodies were found at the funeral home.

“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking that family members of decedents who utilized the Return to Nature Funeral Home please send an email to 23-1941@fremontso.com,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please leave the best contact number and time to call in this email. We will respond to each email. If you do not use email, then you can contact the Fremont Emergency Management call line at (719)-276-7421. We will have victims’ assistance personnel responding to messages beginning October 6, 2023, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. We will also have victim assistance personnel available at 1901 East Main, Canon City CO, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.”

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made, the news outlet reported.

“It is not clear if a crime has been committed, that is a focus of the investigation at the state and federal level,” FBI spokeswoman Vikki Migoya said, according to the AP. Investigators said that they have gotten into contact with the operators of the funeral home and they are cooperating with the investigation.