Oklahoma City zoo welcomes new flamingo chicks

Flamingos: File photo. A zoo in Oklahoma City announced the hatching of flamingo chicks. (Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma zoo is bragging about its new chicks.

According to a news release, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden said it recently welcomed several flamingo chicks.

“We’ve got an overload of cuteness to cleanse your timeline,” zoo officials wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

When flamingos are born, they are a white-gray color with no feathers. WFOR-TV reported.

The zoo’s bird caretakers have been caring for the chicks with feedings, and the birds appear to be adapting well to their home, according to the zoo’s Facebook post.

“As they continue to grow, these chicks will get their chance to “flamingle” with the rest of our flock and learn how to be flamingos,” the post stated.

According to WFOR, the zoo houses American and Chilean flamingos.