Officials: At least 2 killed at shooting at 21-year-old’s birthday party in Texas A couple of people were shot and killed at a birthday party in Jacinto City, Texas early Saturday morning. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACINTO CITY, Texas — A couple of people were shot and killed at a birthday party in Jacinto City, Texas early Saturday morning.

>> Read more trending news

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a birthday party for a 21-year-old was taking place at the time of the shooting. There were about 50 people there as well as a live band.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m., according to KHOU.

Two people were hit in the shooting and were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. Gonzalez said, according to the news outlet that one of the victims was a man in his early 20s and the other one was in his late 20s.

Gonzalez said it is unclear if the victims were attending the party or were suspects. No one has been taken into custody.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

© 2024 Cox Media Group