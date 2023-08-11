Officials: 2 men arrested months after body found wrapped in tarp

Officials: 2 men arrested months after body found wrapped in tarp Shannon Allen Powell, Bryan Keith Gibson (Mohave County Sheriff's Office/Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

YUCCA, Ariz. — Officials say two men have been arrested in connection with a body that was found last December in Yucca, Arizona wrapped in a tarp.

In a news release, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said they made a second arrest in connection with a homicide in December 2022. They said on Monday, detectives charged Bryan Keith Gibson, 52, with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and abandonment of a body. He is already in custody on unrelated charges.

The other suspect, Shannon Allen Powell, 29, was arrested on Aug. 2. The sheriff’s office said he was charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a body.

The body was discovered in December 2022 in a remote area of Yucca, according to KTVK. After months of investigating and use of DNA testing, the body was identified as Brandon Parlanti, 50.

Parlanti was found in a large debris pile and was wrapped in a tarp, the news outlet reported. Authorities suspected foul play was involved.

The cause of death and circumstances that led investigators to Gibson and Powell have not yet been released.

