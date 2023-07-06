OceanGate suspends operations after Titan submersible implosion

Suspends operations FILE PHOTO: The OceanGate logo is seen on a vessel stored near the OceanGate offices on June 21, 2023 in Everett, Washington. OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations after its Titan submersible imploded during a trip to the Titanic. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) (David Ryder/Getty Images)

OceanGate, the company that owned the 21-foot submersible that imploded during a visit to the wreckage of the Titanic last month, has suspended its exploration and commercial operations.

>> Read more trending news

Company officials announced the decision on OceanGate’s website.

The decision came weeks after the Titan imploded during a dive, killing all five people onboard. The submersible had lost contact with the ship that had launched it after an hour and 45 minutes in the water, authorities said.

Officials and commercial crews spent days combing an area twice the size of Connecticut for signs of the Titan before the Coast Guard announced that debris found in the area was “consistent with a catastrophic implosion.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group