Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to scientists studying tiny quantum dots

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on tiny quantum dots, The Associated Press reported.

Moungi Bawendi, of MIT, Louis Brus, of Columbia University, and Alexei Ekimov, of Nanocrystals Technology Inc., were honored for their work with the tiny particles. The particles the three studied are just a few atoms in diameter and have electrons that have constrained movement. The particles are used in many electronics, like LED displays.

“These tiny particles have unique properties and now spread their light from television screens and LED lamps. They catalyze chemical reactions and their clear light can illuminate tumor tissue for a surgeon,” according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which announced the award in Stockholm.

According to the AP, Swedish media reported the names of the winners before the prize was announced.

