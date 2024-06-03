NFL kicker Brandon McManus, accused of sexual assault in lawsuit, cut by Commanders

Brandon McManus: The former Jacksonville kicker was released by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. (Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

NFL kicker Brandon McManus, accused in a lawsuit of sexual assault by two women who were flight attendants while he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, was released by the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The Commanders made the announcement in a statement that was also posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. Washington had signed McManus, 32, to a one-year, $3.6 million deal in March, The Washington Post reported.

In a statement Sunday night, McManus’s attorney, Brett R. Gallaway, responded to the Commanders’ decision to release his client.

“Brandon would like to thank the Washington Commanders for the opportunity to be a part of the organization,” Gallaway said. “However, we reiterate that the allegations against Brandon are and remain absolutely false and, importantly, are contradicted by indisputable evidence and the accusers’ own prior inconsistent statements and omissions. While we are disappointed with the team’s decision to release Brandon before he had the opportunity to defend against these fabricated claims, we will aggressively defend and clear Brandon’s name and reputation through the legal process. We intend to defeat these claims, fully exonerate him and look forward to seeing him back on the field where he belongs.”

The civil lawsuit, filed in Duval County, Florida, named McManus and the Jaguars as defendants, WJAX-TV reported. McManus is a 10-year NFL veteran who joined the Jaguars in 2023 after spending his first nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

According to ESPN, the two women -- listed in the lawsuit as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II -- alleged that the Jaguars committed gross negligence by failing to properly train McManus about inappropriate sexual contact with flight staff. The women accused McManus of attempting to kiss one of them, rubbing himself against them and grinding against them during the team’s Sept. 28, 2023, flight to London, Sports Illustrated reported.

The kicker also allegedly offered other flight attendants $100 bills to drink and dance inappropriately for him, according to ESPN.

The team was flying overseas for an Oct. 1 game at Wembley Stadium in the British capital to face the Atlanta Falcons.

The women are seeking more than $1 million and a jury trial, according to the sports news outlet. In their lawsuit, they claim to have sustained “pain and suffering and psychological and emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment, and humiliation,” the Post reported.

McManus and the Jaguars have until June 17 to respond to the complaint, according to the newspaper.

