NFL great Terrell Owens hit by car after argument on basketball court

Terrell Owens: The Pro Football Hall of Famer got into an argument and was struck by a car, authorities said. ( Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CALABASAS, Calif. — Pro football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was not injured when he was hit by a car following an altercation on a basketball court in California on Monday, authorities said.

Owens, 49, a wide receiver for 15 seasons in the NFL who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, got into an argument on the court during a pickup basketball game in Calabasas, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Maria Navarro told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

Owens did not require medical treatment.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the incident.

The argument between Owens and another person occurred at about 9 p.m. PDT, KNBC reported. The man then got into a vehicle and struck Owens in the knee, according to TMZ.

Deputies took a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA.

No arrests have been made, according to the television station.

Owens, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, caught 1,078 passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns with the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

In the postseason, Owens caught 54 passes for 751 yards and five touchdowns.

In Super Bowl XXXIX, he caught nine passes for 122 yards in the Eagles’ 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots.