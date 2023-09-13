New recruit: Labrador retriever puppy on the beat as comfort dog

On the beat Blue is a new comfort dog at the Tiverton Police Department in Rhode Island. (K9 Blue TPD/Facebook)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TIVERTON, R.I. — The Tiverton, Rhode Island, police department has a new recruit, but instead of tracking down suspects, this officer offers snuggles and puppy kisses.

>> Read more trending news

Blue is a Labrador retriever pup who has been selected to be the department’s comfort dog who will help calm people down when there are crises, WPRI reported last month, before Blue got his badge.

Ready for duty Officer Shaun! 💙🐾💙

Posted by K9 Blue TPD on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Blue is partnered with Officer Shaun Wilson, WLNE reported. On their first day on the job together, Blue had a full schedule, meeting everyone at the police department, then visiting town hall and finally, his first veterinarian visit with the force.

He also was scheduled to visit students at the local high school, attend a concert and visit the library.

You can follow Blue on his Facebook page — K9 Blue TPD.

Latest headlines:
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!