New details released in death of 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Officials investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy killed during hunting season are releasing new details.

Avery Davis was shot on Friday in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. The county coroner said he was hit in the head by a stray bullet.

The Department of Natural Resources said the incident was an accident. WIS-TV reported that the gun was fired by a 17-year-old. The DNR said the investigation is still active but did not say if criminal charges would be filed.

Avery had been in an elevated stand when he was hit by what officials said was a stray shotgun pellet fired from the ground, WACH reported. According to WYFF, another 6-year-old was in the deer stand when the shooter aimed too high while targeting an animal.

Avery’s father drove his son to an area hospital, where he died the next day, WYFF reported.

Avery’s parents decided to donate their son’s organs to help save the lives of others.

The child’s friends and family walked with him from his room on the sixth floor at Prisma Health Richland Hospital to the operating room, WYFF reported.

Avery helped four other people who were awaiting a heart, lungs, kidney and pancreas, WACH reported.

