Nestlé launches Vital Pursuit marketed to Ozempic, Wegovy users

A hot sandwich on a plate

Vital Pursuit Nestlé is rolling out meals that are designed for people on Wegovy and Ozempic. (Nestlé)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nestlé is launching a new line of food targeted to people using Ozempic and Wegovy medications to lose weight.

Vital Pursuit is being marketed to anyone trying to lose weight, including those on glucagon-like peptide-1, also known as GLP-1, according to a Nestlé news release.

The company said it is the first food brand from Nestlé intended for people on weight loss medications.

It will be frozen meals that are high in protein, filled with fiber and contain essential nutrients. The products will range from bowls to pasta and sandwiches to pizza. All will be “portion-aligned” and some will be gluten-free or air-fryer ready.

They will also be economical, priced at $4.99 and under.

KFF, formerly known as Kaiser Health News, found that as of this month, one in eight adults said they have taken GLP-1 with about 6% currently on it.

Viral Pursuit will have 12 products on the shelves at select stores nationwide by the fourth quarter.

