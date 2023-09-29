National Coffee Day 2023: Get freebies from Dunkin, Peets, Krispy Kreme and more

If you could use a free cup of coffee, we hear you, and so will many of those who serve coffee on National Coffee Day.
According to the National Coffee Association, more Americans (nearly 63%) choose coffee each day over any other beverage, including tap water.
On Friday, restaurants and coffee houses will be offering deals and freebies aimed at these folks.
Below is a list of some of the deals available.
(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go.)
- Circle K: Get one free cup of coffee of any size through its app until Oct. 2.
- Dunkin’: Get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Friday if you are a member of the chain’s loyalty program.
- Dutch Bros: Buy a “Drink More Coffee” hat ($20) and you get any drink free.
- Kolache Factory: The chain is giving customers a free cup of its Katz Coffee on Friday. You can get a coupon on the pastry bakery-café chain’s social media accounts. Offer good only for in-store or curbside purchases, not online. No purchase is necessary.
- Krispy Kreme: Get a medium hot or iced coffee on Friday, no purchase necessary.
- McDonald’s and McCafé: Use the McDonald’s App and you can get any size Premium Roast Coffee or iced coffee for 99 cents.
- Peet’s Coffee: You can use points earned at other coffee shops for a free coffee at Peet’s under its new “Disloyalty Program.” A website has been set up to help you cheat.
- Pilot Flying J: All members of its myRewards Plus loyalty program can get a free coffee -- any size hot, iced or cold brew – on Friday. Just redeem the deal in the myRewards Plus app.
- QuickChek: Get any size, self-serve hot or iced coffee free with any purchase when you use QuickChek Rewards at the register.
- Sheetz: Get a free Nitro or cold brew coffee (any size) with any purchase made through the chain’s app until Sunday.
- Shipley Do-Nuts: Shipley is giving away a free medium House Blend hot coffee or iced coffee with any purchase.
- Tim Hortons: Members of its rewards program get a free medium hot or iced coffee with a minimum $3 purchase.
- Wendy’s: Wendy’s small hot or iced coffee is 99 cents when you use the app.