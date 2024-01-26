‘My deputies always follow through’: Deputy completes food order after delivery driver arrested

Deputy completes food order after delivery driver arrested A deputy went the extra mile for a citizen by delivering their food order after a delivery driver was arrested mid-delivery in Kane County, Illinois. (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A deputy went the extra mile for a citizen by delivering their food order after a delivery driver was arrested mid-delivery in Kane County, Illinois.

In a Ring camera video, A Kane County Sheriff’s Office deputy can be seen ringing the doorbell at a house while holding a bag of food, WGN-TV reported. A woman answered the door and found the deputy waiting for her.

“He got arrested but we wanted to make sure you got your food,” the deputy said, according to the news outlet.

“You guys are amazing,” the homeowner said in the video, according to WMAQ.

Information about what led to the delivery driver’s arrest has not been released, the news outlet reported. Their name has also not been released.

“My deputies always follow through. After having to arrest a food delivery driver, he completed the order to ensure no one went hungry,” said Sheriff Ron Hain.

