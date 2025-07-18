Must see: Woman nearly kidnapped as she is dragged from her job

FILE PHOTO: An alleged attempted kidnapping in Florida was caught on camera.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A woman was nearly kidnapped while working at a Florida smoke shop and the incident was caught on security camera.

It happened on the afternoon of June 29 in St. Augustine, Florida, but the St. Johns County Sheriff just shared the video of the alleged kidnapping attempt on Facebook on Tuesday.

The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

The sheriff’s office said in the post that someone called 911, telling dispatchers that a man was trying to force a woman into a truck in the parking lot of the business.

Deputies said in the Facebook post that the man in the video had allegedly robbed the business and then dragged the employee out of the store, trying to push her into the truck. You can hear her screaming in the video and yelling for help.

The woman fought back and a person nearby helped rescue her, later calling 911.

The alleged attacker drove off.

The sheriff’s office wrote on the post, “The victim in this situation did everything right - scream/yell, fight, attract attention.”

The man was later found by Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers who stopped him for driving recklessly. Officials said he ran from officers, but was eventually arrested.

He was identified as Theodore Tundidor and was charged by the sheriff’s office with attempted kidnapping and robbery, among other charges.

