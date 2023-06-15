Music industry entrepreneur sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing girlfriend A songwriter and entrepreneur in the music industry was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole. (Scott County Sheriff's Office/Scott County Sheriff's Office)

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A songwriter and music industry entrepreneur was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole after he was earlier found guilty of murder.

Jurors found Justin Wright, 34, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Wilanna Bibbs, 20, in April, according to the Quad-City Times.

Bibbs was identified by The Associated Press as Wright’s girlfriend. She was an aspiring singer from North Carolina. Wright was also known as J Wright,

Bibbs was shot to death on May 9, 2021, in Davenport, Iowa, the AP reported. Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham said that she and Wright were in the area visiting some of Wright’s family.

At Wright’s sentencing, Bibb’s father said that he had killed her over $70, the AP reported. Wright and Bibbs had only been dating for a few months.

“This came out how we wanted it to come out,” Cassandra Bibbs, Wilanna Bibb’s mother, said during her victim impact statement, according to the Quad-City Times.

Wright founded Camp Entertainment Worldwide in 2011 and worked with artists including Bow Wow, Timbaland, Kash Doll and DJ Khaled, according to the AP. With these artists, Wright became a multi-platinum songwriter. He worked in Atlanta.