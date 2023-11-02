‘Murder, She Wrote’ co-creator, Peter S. Fischer dies at 88

Co-creator of “Murder, She Wrote,” and writer of other crime series, Peter S. Fischer has died at the age of 88.

Fischer died in a care facility in Pacific Grove, California on Oct. 30, according to Variety.

Fischer’s grandson, Jake McElrath, confirmed his death, according to the Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not released.

Fischer was best known for his co-creating role for “Murder, She Wrote” with Richard Levinson and William Link, according to Deadline. Fischer wrote 264 episodes of the series for CBS including the pilot. The show ran on the network from 1984 to 1996.

Fischer wrote 15 episodes and created the spinoff “The Law and Harry McGraw” which starred Jerry Orbach. According to Deadline, it ran for one season from 1987 to 1988. Fischer wrote multiple episodes of “Columbo” and he wrote a season of “Ellery Queen,” Variety reported.

He was nominated for three Emmys and two Golden Globes throughout his career, according to Variety. He was also nominated for an Anthony Award from the Boucheron World Mysteries Convention.

He also wrote over 20 novels that were focused on Hollywood murder mystery plots, Variety said.

Fischer studied drama at Johns Hopkins University, the Hollywood Reporter reported. He sent his younger brother, Geoff, a casting director at Universal Studios a movie while he was living in Long Island at 34 years old working for a magazine, Sports Car News.

His brother told him the format needed some work and sent him examples. According to the Hollywood Reporter, his second script attempt became ABC’s “The Last Child.”

Fischer is survived by his daughter Megan, his five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, Variety said.