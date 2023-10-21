Motorist dives out of vehicle window ‘like a dolphin’ during chase, deputies say

Tyler Fayconsolo: The Florida resident attempted to elude authorities by diving out of the passenger window of his vehicle "like a dolphin." (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man accused of driving while under the influence attempted to elude deputies after crashing through a fence by head-butting the passenger window of his vehicle and leaping out “like a dolphin,” authorities said.

Tyler Fayconsolo, 24, of Lady Lake, was arrested on Oct. 15 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, and resisting without violence, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Fayconsolo left a Circle K convenience store near Ocala “at a high rate of speed, driving erratically.”

Deputies said that Fayconsolo reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and nearly hit two pedestrians in the parking area at the Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenways State Recreation and Conservation Area near Ocala.

The sheriff’s office shared dash camera footage of the chase on its Facebook page. After several attempts to pull Fayconsolo over failed, deputies used stop sticks to disable his vehicle.

The sticks blew out all four of the vehicle’s four tires, causing Fayconsolo to crash through the fence of a home and then hitting a concrete backing, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is where Tyler used his head, but not how you should,” the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page. “He head-butted the passenger side window and came flying out like a dolphin. But in Tyler fashion, he stopped using his head once again and thought running from a K-9 was a great idea.

“K-9 Jet was released, and he took a bite out of crime -- and Tyler. Tyler was arrested and transported to the hospital.”

Fayconsolo was arrested after he was treated for dog bites, the sheriff’s office said.

He remains in the Marion County Jail. Bail was set at $53,000, according to online booking records.

Fayconsolo is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14, online records show.