More than two dozen people injured when car crashes into Munich strike

Police and emergency services operate near a damaged car that drove into demonstrators marching in the city center on February 13, 2025 in Munich, Germany. According to authorities, 27 people were injured, some critically. Police have detained the driver. The incident comes a day before the start of the Munich Security Conference, which draws scores of foreign government officials to the city. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

MUNICH — At least 28 people were injured when a person drove a Mini Cooper into a crowd of protestors in Munich, Germany.

Police in the Bavarian capital city said that the driver, a 24-year-old Afghan national seeking asylum, was quickly detained, Deutsche Welle reported.

The authorities did not say how extensive most of the injuries were or if the crash was an accident or done deliberately, but the Bavarian state premier, Markus Söder said it appeared to be deliberate.

Police said two were in serious condition and one child needed to be resuscitated, ABC News reported.

It occurred during a march by the Verdi trade union and a day before the global Munich Security Conference was scheduled to take place about a mile from the incident, DW reported.

Söder said police knew the man from past crimes including shoplifting and drug offenses, ABC News reported. They said on social media that he was no longer a danger.

An der Einsatzörtlichkeit ist ein Fahrzeug in eine Personengruppe gefahren.



Mehrere Personen wurden hierbei verletzt.



Wir sind mit starken Kräften vor Ort. pic.twitter.com/ulAfCQ93GL — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) February 13, 2025

The incident happened less than two months after a car was driven into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Six were killed and 300 others were hurt, The New York Times reported.





