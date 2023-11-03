More than $8M worth of illegal mushrooms seized in Connecticut

Westin Soule A Connecticut was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute and with operating an illegal mushroom growing facility after a raid by DEA and Connecticut State Police at his Burlington home. (Connecticut State Police)

BURLINGTON, Conn. — Authorities operating on a tip found a clandestine psilocybin mushroom growing operation in a private home in Burlington that contained illegal mushrooms with an estimated $8.5 million street value, according to a news release from Connecticut State Police.

When agents arrived at the home, they noticed a ventilation system often used for clandestine mushroom-growing operations, police said.

Westen Soule, 21, showed them a detached garage holding a large mushroom-growing operation, but Soule said the type of mushrooms he was growing was not illegal. Authorities said he would not let them into the house without a warrant.

Upon receiving a warrant, investigators checked the house and found a large “mushroom-growing factory” containing psilocybin mushrooms, which are a Schedule 1 controlled substance, in various stages of growth, according to the news release.

Police arrested Soule on a charge of possession with intent to distribute or sell narcotics and operation of a drug factory.

He was being held Friday on a $250,000 surety bond and set to appear for an arraignment at New Britain Superior Court on Nov. 16.