Missing tools? Police recover around 15K stolen construction tools totaling between $3-$5M

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Police in Howard County, Maryland are looking for anyone who may have had some construction tools stolen after recovering thousands of them during an investigation.

Howard County Police Department said around 15,000 stolen construction tools have been recovered. The value is believed to be between $3 to $5 million.

The investigation started at the end of January. Police said that a tracking device from a stolen tool directed officers to a storage unit in Elkridge. Since, investigations obtained search warrants at 12 different locations which is where and how they were able to find the thousands of tools.

Investigators believe that the tools were stolen from cars, businesses, homes and construction sites in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland, police said, according to WCDW.

The theft of all the tools is believed to be part of a scheme that has become one of the “largest and most expansive” theft cases in the area, the news outlet reported.

No charges have been yet, according to police. So far, over 80 victims have been identified and investigators believe that there are hundreds of other victims.

“This case sends a clear message: we will not tolerate criminal enterprises operating here in Howard County,” Police Chief Der said. “I want to thank the detectives from our Special Investigations Division and all the officers who have helped on this enormous and unprecedented case. They have put in thousands of hours and have many more ahead of them. They will see it through to the end.”

“Howard County is a community where all residents should be safe and feel safe, and we just took another giant leap towards achieving that goal,” County Executive Ball said. “This case shows the tenacity of our police department in their investigations and in their pursuit of justice.”

