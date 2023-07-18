Miranda Lambert stops concert over selfie; fan who took photos responds

Selfie stoppage FILE PHOTO: Miranda Lambert performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Video of Lambert stopping singing mid-song because fans were taking a selfie has gone viral. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It’s been said that if there’s no photo, it didn’t happen. But what happens when an artist has reached their limit with fans taking photos during a concert?

Miranda Lambert stopped mid-song when she noticed fans taking selfies.

The country singer was performing her 2016 hit “Tin Man” when she stopped and pointed out two women, saying, “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listing to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

Lambert was performing at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, Billboard reported.

Some concertgoers cheered while others booed, but it was not clear if the response was toward Lambert’s lambasting or the selfie.

Lambert continued, “We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music. Shall we start again?”

Video of the incident went viral on TikTok.

As she started singing “Tin Man” again, some fans left, with one heard saying, “Let’s go, come on, you don’t do that to fans.”

Social media influencer Adela Calin, 43, said she was the one taking the photos when Lambert stopped singing. She told NBC News that taking the photo was “30 seconds at most.”

TMZ reported that it did not take only 30 seconds and that the photo session blocked the view of others.

Calin posted the photos to Instagram with the caption, “These are the 2 pictures we were talking when Miranda Lambert stopped her concert and told us to sit down and not take selfies.”

Calin said she thinks Lambert’s reaction may have been because several singers have had things thrown at them from the crowd as they performed, NBC News reported.

Still, she thinks Lambert’s response to the photos was uncalled for.

“It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” she said, according to NBC. “... I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

Several responses to the post supported Calin, saying that cameras are part of going to concerts, but not all agreed with taking the mid-concert photos, saying that “Tin Man” was “one of her most intimate songs.”

Lambert or her representatives have not responded to requests for comment from Billboard or Entertainment Tonight.

When asked by The Los Angeles Times, the singer’s representative said she had “nothing further to share at this time.”

