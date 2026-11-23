FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony honoring Miley Cyrus on May 22, 2026, in Hollywood, California. The couple tied the knot over the weekend. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Singer Miley Cyrus and her drummer fiancé, Maxx Morando, are married!

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She shared the news on social media, saying they got married on Saturday in Palm Springs, California.

Cyrus shared several photos, with the simple caption, “M + M 🤍 11.21.26."

Variety reported the ceremony was held at Frank Sinatra’s former mansion. Wayne Coyne, The Flaming Lips frontman, officiated.

The ceremony was secret until Friday, when TMZ first reported it and it was confirmed by Lily-Rose Purcell, Cyrus’ half-sister, who shared a photo on Instagram.

The Associated Press said Cyrus wore a long-sleeve silk Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello and white silk kitten heels. She had her hair pulled back into an updo with flowers added.

Morando wore a single-breasted tuxedo made by Saint Laurent and paired it with dark, square sunglasses.

Cyrus and Morando have been together since 2021 after going on a blind date set up by someone else. He proposed while in Japan last year.

The wedding was attended by her mother, Tish Cyrus, and stepfather, Dominic Purcell; Noah Cyrus; Billy Ray Cyrus; his rumored fiancée, Elizabeth Hurley; and her son, Damian, according to Variety.

Tish Cyrus called her daughter’s wedding “the most magical night,” People magazine reported.

The couple then marked the marriage by getting inked. He got “Miley” tattooed on his left hip while she had “Maxx” tattooed on her right hip.

This is Miley Cyrus’ second marriage. Her first was to Liam Hemsworth. They were married in 2018 and broke up in 2019.

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