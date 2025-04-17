Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death released; actor died of common disease, diabetes

FILE PHOTO: Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Trachtenberg was found dead in her home in New York City on Feb. 26. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

The New York City medical examiner determined what caused the death of actor Michelle Trachtenberg.

Her cause of death has been amended as a natural death due to complications from diabetes mellitus, more commonly known as diabetes.

The medical examiner determined the cause after the toxicology results were returned.

She was found unconscious and unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment on Feb. 26.

Initially, officials said no foul play was suspected and the medical examiner listed the 39-year-old’s death as undetermined.

Her family did not want an autopsy performed and the office complied since there was no evidence of a crime.

Trachtenberg was a child actor who got her start in commercials when she was only 3 years old.

She was 8 years old when she appeared on Nickelodeon’s “The Adventures of Pete & Pete” and found further fame on the big screen as a child actor in “Harriet the Spy” and “Inspector Gadget.”

She also joined the cast of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” in 2000 and had recurring roles in “Six Feet Under,” “Weeds” and “Gossip Girl.”

Trachtenberg found fame as an adult actor, starring in “EuroTrip” and “17 Again.”

Her last credited role was as the voice of Dr. Wagner in an episode of the animated television series “Harriet the Spy.”

©2024 Cox Media Group