Michael Phelps, wife Nicole Johnson expecting baby No. 4

Baby No. 4

Boomer, Beckett and Maverick are getting a brother or a sister.

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson announced on social media that they would soon become the parents of four children.

They’ve been married since 2016 and have three sons — Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5 and Maverick, 3, People magazine reported.

Johnson shared several photos on Sunday to mark their wedding anniversary.

They haven’t announced the gender of the baby but one commenter noticed that the hearts she used were blue, and asked them if they were expecting another boy.

Phelps earned 23 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals over his Olympic career and is the most decorated Olympian of all time. He competed in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

