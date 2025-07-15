Megachurch pastor Rev. John MacArthur dies at 86

Southern California megachurch pastor Rev. John MacArthur has died at the age of 86.

The head of MacArthur’s media ministry and book editor, Phil Johnson, said the pastor died in a hospital after coming down with pneumonia about a month ago, The New York Times reported.

The Grace Community Church, where he had served since 1969, posted on X that “beloved pastor and teacher John MacArthur has entered into the presence of the Savior. This evening, his faith became sight. He faithfully endured until his race was run."

Our hearts are heavy, yet rejoicing, as we share the news that our beloved pastor and teacher John MacArthur has entered into the presence of the Savior. This evening, his faith became sight. He faithfully endured until his race was run.



2 Timothy 4:1-8 pic.twitter.com/5JplmC0Dvp — Grace to You (@gracetoyou) July 15, 2025

During a service on July 13, Associate Pastor Tom Patton told followers, “He was admitted into the hospital and may be in the presence of the Lord soon. We place our dear pastor at the feet of the glorious savior, whom he has served so faithfully for so many years and now awaits his final command to be in his presence forever,” USA Today reported.

Earlier this year, MacArthur told church leaders, “I realize I’m on the last lap. That takes on a new meaning when you know you’re on the short end of the candle. I am all thanks and praise to God for everything he’s allowed me to be a part of and everything he’s accomplished by his Word in these years of ministry,” The Associated Press reported.

MacArthur led the Grace to You broadcast ministry to share conservative religious teachings.

He was also an author, writing several books, including the MacArthur Study Bible.

Unlike other evangelical preachers, MacArthur had a more traditional presentation, not using pop culture references that others would, to spread the word of God.

He would take his followers through the Bible line-by-line and wanted his preaching to be his timeless interpretation, the AP explained.

“He was a preacher God used to make other preachers better preachers," Rev. Al Mohler said. while Franklin Graham wrote, “He could get more out of a Bible verse than anyone I’ve ever known.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, MacArthur ignored shutdown regulations to continue holding worship. He even sued Los Angeles County, saying that the shutdowns violated the constitutional right to religious freedom. The county paid Grace Community Church $800,000 to settle the suit, the AP reported.

MacArthur left behind his wife Patricia, their children, 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, USA Today reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group