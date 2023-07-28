Mega Millions lottery jackpot climbs to $940 million; drawing is Friday night

Mega Millions FILE PHOTO: The estimated jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is $940 million. (Micah Young, DVM/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National content Desk

The Mega Millions jackpot edged toward $1 billion on Friday as the grand prize rose to $940 million.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers drawn for Tuesday’s $820 million grand prize were 3-5-6-44-61 and the Megaball was 25. The multiplier was 4X.

No one has matched all five white balls and the Megaball in the past 30 consecutive drawings, according to lottery officials, driving up the prize to nearly $1 billion.

If someone matches all of the numbers Friday, they have the option to take the lump cash sum with one immediate payment, or to take 30 annuity payments over a 30-year period.

The lump-sum amount currently stands at $472.5 million before taxes.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has awarded four jackpots topping $1 billion, according to the promotion’s website.


On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!