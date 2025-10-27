Mega Millions jackpot grows to $714M

When someone wins the Mega Millions jackpot, they will be among the top 10 largest pots of money taken home in the lottery game’s history.

The jackpot is an estimated $714 million annuity with a cash value of $334.1 million since no one selected all five numbers and the Mega Ball correctly on Friday night.

The numbers chosen on Oct. 24 were 11-18-31-51-56 and 24.

The next drawing is Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 11 p.m. ET.

One person was lucky enough to match five numbers and had a 2x multiplier, winning $2 million. There were 12 tickets that matched four numbers and the Mega Ball, winning between $20,000 and $50,000 depending on the multiplier they had.

According to the Mega Ball website, 312,684 people picked the right Mega Ball and took home between $10 and $50.

The largest jackpot in Mega Ball history was $1.602 billion won in Florida in 2023.

If the current jackpot is won, it would be the ninth-largest in the game’s history.

