Measles outbreak: What are signs, symptoms of the illness

This illustration provided a 3D graphic representation of a spherical-shaped, measles virus particle, that was studded with glycoprotein tubercles.

As more reports of measles spreading through Texas are issued, many may want to know how you get the illness, and what are the signs and symptoms of a measles infection.

An outbreak in Texas has sickened 58 people, mostly children aged 5 to 17 and focused in Gaines County, CNN reported. Thirteen people had to be hospitalized, USA Today reported. Another eight people in eastern New Mexico have been diagnosed with measles, The Associated Press reported.

Most cases were in people who were not vaccinated against measles or did not know their vaccination status. Four people who had been vaccinated developed the illness.

The outbreak is the largest Texas has seen in 30 years, the AP reported with most cases coming from a “close-knit, undervaccinated” Mennonite community, the AP reported.

This is not the first outbreak that has happened in recent years. In 2024, there were 60 cases in Chicago, the AP reported, with 285 cases overall. In 2019 the country saw the highest number of cases since 2000 with 1,274.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “measles is an airborne, extremely infectious, and potentially severe” illness that presents as a rash.

If one person has it, they can infect up to nine out of 10 people they are in close proximity to, according to the CDC.

It is not a seasonal illness but can be spread during times of high travel, such as spring break, or when people who are unvaccinated are in close proximity, such as summer camp.

Measles can live in the air for two hours after a person who was infected leaves.

Symptoms can appear seven to 14 days after coming in contact with measles, the CDC said.

The measles virus causes rash, high fever, red eyes, runny nose and a cough.

The CDC said children younger than 5 can have serious health complications. Common ones are ear infections and diarrhea but can be as severe as pneumonia and encephalitis. It can be fatal in some cases.

It is spread by coughing or sneezing.

The CDC said the best prevention is to get the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine which will give about 97% protection once both doses are given. One dose is about 93% effective, according to the agency.

Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, there were 3 million to 4 million cases annually. Now there are fewer than 200 cases annually, the AP reported.

Officially measles was considered “officially eliminated” in the U.S. in 2000 with the only cases found were from travel abroad, the CDC said.





©2025 Cox Media Group