McDonald’s $5 meal deal sticking around longer

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The limited-time-offer of a $5 McDonald’s meal is not as limited as it was first introduced.

Instead of lasting only a few weeks, the cheap dinner will remain available at most U.S. locations, The Associated Press reported.

The meal, which a consumer can pick either a McDouble or McChicken and, with the sandwich, you get a small fry, four-piece Chicken McNuggets and a small drink, was introduced in June and was supposed to last a month.

It was already extended once so keeping it until December is the second extension.

Royal rival Burger King also offers a similar $5 meal deal that was also extended until October, the AP reported.

Taco Bell offers its Luxe Cravings Box for $7

Subway ran a promo that ended last week offering any footlong sub for $6.99.

Wendy’s has its $5 Biggie Bag promotion which now comes with a free Frosty when ordered through the company’s app.

McDonald’s will also offer additional discounts for item-specific “national holidays,” “Good Morning America” reported.

It will have 50-cent double cheeseburgers on Sept. 18 for National Cheeseburger Day.

National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on Nov. 9 will see a $2 McCrispy Chicken Sandwich.

On Nov. 4 and Dec. 2, customers can get a 10-piece Chicken McNugget for $1.

As always you will want to check with your local restaurants to confirm they’re offering the promotions.


