Matthew Perry: Hollywood stars shocked, saddened at news of ‘Friends’ star’s death

Matthew Perry: Celebrities and friends paid tribute to the late actor on social media. ( Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Hollywood stars reacted with shock and sadness after learning about the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry on Saturday.

Perry, 54, known for his role as Chandler Bing on the popular television series from 1994 to 2004, died from an apparent drowning, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In a statement, NBC, which aired the show, said it was “incredibly saddened” by the “too-soon passing” of the actor.

“He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit,” the network said in a statement. “His legacy will live on through countless generations.”

Actress Melissa Rivers wrote on social media that “A high school classmate died today.”

“So sad. Gone too soon,” Rivers wrote. “RIP.”

Olivia Munn shared her condolences for the late actor in an Instagram Story post, according to People.

“He struggled with so much addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it. I’m so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today,” Munn wrote. “Nothing short of heartbreaking. Rest in love, Matthew Perry.”

Rumer Willis, the daughter of actor Bruce Willis, shared condolences in her Instagram Story about Perry, who appeared with her father in “The Whole Nine Yards.”

“I’m so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing,” Rumer Willis wrote. “When I was a kid and I was on set while he and my dad were doing whole nine and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully.”

Singer Nancy Sinatra wished “happy trails” to the actor.

“Thanks for being you,” the daughter of Frank Sinatra, who had a mid-1960s hit with “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’,” tweeted. “Wishing you a peaceful journey home through the stars. If you loved Matthew Perry as I did read his book. You will learn a lot about him.”

Happy trails to you, Matt. Thanks for being you. Wishing you a peaceful journey home through the stars.



If you loved Matthew Perry as I did read his book. You will learn a lot about him. pic.twitter.com/CUHzTCQXBR — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) October 29, 2023

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who attended elementary school with Perry, called the actor’s death “shocking and saddening.”

“I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play,” Trudeau wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them.

“Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved -- and you will be missed.”

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

“My oldest boyfriend,” actress Selma Blair wrote on Instagram. “All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.”

Actress Mia Sorvino tweeted that Perry was a “sweet, troubled soul.”

“May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!” Sorvino wrote.

Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023

Piers Morgan tweeted that Perry was a great actor but “a very tormented guy by his own admission.”

RIP Matthew Perry, 54.

The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I’ve ever read. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/RxAA1V1fr6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 29, 2023

Actor George Takei tweeted that Perry’s death was “a tragic piece of news to read.”

“My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates.”

What a tragic piece of news to read. My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates. https://t.co/86iruEP5G0 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 29, 2023

In a statement to People, Laura Benanti, who starred with Perry on “Go On” in 2012 and 2013, called the actor “a generous, brilliant man of unparalleled talent.”

“I feel grateful to have known him,” Benanti said.

