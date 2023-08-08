Mattel introduces official ‘Weird Barbie’ doll

While girls may have taken scissors and markers to their Barbie dolls growing up, now they don’t have to anymore.

After the mega success of the “Barbie” movie, Mattel has announced it is producing the “Weird Barbie” doll based on Kate McKinnon’s role.

The doll is available on Mattel Creation’s website for pre-order. The Barbie Signature toy sells for $50 and will ship on or before May 31, 2024.

According to the website, the doll, officially called “Barbie The Movie Weird Barbie Doll,” was designed by Javier Meabe with a “Made to Move” body type to allow it to strike similar poses as the movie character.

It also has chopped hair as if a child got into the scissors, which also is the normal blonde, with marker-highlighted blue and pink streaks. The doll also has marker-inspired makeup and designs on the Barbie-pink dress.

The doll is “made-to-order” with no purchase limits, but the sale window, which runs until Aug. 18 can close at any time, at the discretion of Mattel, the page said.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film has earned more than $1 billion worldwide, USA Today reported. It was the first film directed by a solo woman to earn that much money.

Weird Barbie isn’t the only movie tie-in that Mattel is producing. They also created outfits for Ken and Barbie pulled directly from the big screen and a 4-pack of Hot Wheel Corvettes that mimic the film, according to USA Today.





