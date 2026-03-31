Marine corporal accused of stealing, selling weapons from Camp Pendleton

File photo. A Marine formerly stationed at Camp Pendleton in California is accused of stealing and then selling weapons and ammunition.

A U.S. Marine formerly stationed at Camp Pendleton in California is accused of stealing weapons with the intent to resell them, authorities said.

Cpl. Andrew Paul Amarillas, 23, of Glendale, Arizona, is accused of using his position as an ammunition technical specialist at the School of Infantry West at the San Diego base to access and steal military property, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He pleaded not guilty to several charges in Phoenix, according to The Associated Press. They included conspiracy to commit theft and embezzlement of government property, and possession and sale of stolen ammunition.

A judge ordered him to be held in custody pending trial.

Among the ammunition and weapons stolen and sold, according to the feds, were portable anti-tank Javelin missile systems. https://t.co/KxdEwWN7Lt pic.twitter.com/UP9yHzwYNd — KTLA (@KTLA) March 30, 2026

Prosecutors said Amarillas stole at least one Javelin missile system, military-grade ammunition and other weapons-related material between February 2022 and November 2025, the Times reported.

They said he allegedly transported the stolen goods to his home state of Arizona, where he sold the items to a network of co-conspirators, according to the newspaper. They resold the equipment to others.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, “The objects of the conspiracy were to steal property and ammunition from the U.S. military and sell stolen U.S. military property and ammunition to others to earn money.”

Court documents also referenced text messages Amarillas reportedly sent to his unindicted co-conspirators, KTLA reported.

Some of the stolen weapons and ammo have been recovered, according to the AP.

According to a detention filing, Amarillas had completed an eight-week training course in Quantico, Virginia, KTVK reported. Investigators believed that Amarillas was about to be deployed to protect the U.S. Embassy in Myanmar, according to the television station.

Instead, Amarillas was arrested by federal agents in Virginia on March 5, 2026, KNBC reported. After appearing in court in Alexandria, Amarillas was brought to Arizona by U.S. Marshals, according to the television station.

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