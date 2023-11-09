Mariah Carey sued again over ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Lawsuit FILE PHOTO: Mariah Carey rehearses for the 82nd annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on December 3, 2014 in New York City. She is being sued once again for copyright infringement over her song "All I Want for Christmas Is You." (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Queen of Christmas is being sued once again for her quintessential holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Andy Stone and Troy Powers are seeking at least $20 million from Carey, saying that they also wrote a song with the same name in 1989.

Stone sued before, saying that Carey copied the track after their version was played on the radio and hit the Billboard country charts in 1993, People magazine reported. They said the two songs have the same lyrical hook, and melody, claiming that Carey “palmed off these works with her incredulous origin story, as if those works were her own,” TMZ reported.

Fox News reported that Stone claims that he and Powers consider “approximately 50%” of the song is based on copyright infringement, according to court documents.

Stone alleged that Carey copied the “compositional structure of an extended comparison between a loved one and trappings of seasonal luxury, and further includes several of Plaintiffs’ lyrical phrases,” NBC News reported.

Stone said his band, Vince Vance and the Valiants, performed the song at the White House in 1994, the same year Carey released her song, Fox News reported.

Carey’s representatives have not responded to requests from TMZ, NBC News and Fox News for comment.

In addition to Carey, Walter Afanasieff, the co-creator of her song, Sony Music and Universal Music Group are also named, according to NBC News.

This isn’t the first time Stone has sued the songstress. He first filed a suit in 2022 in Louisiana but then dropped the case, according to People magazine.

Carey’s version of the song has been on the Billboard Hot 100 and has sold more than 10 million copies. Over the past two years, Carey has invested in the transition from Halloween to the Christmas season by releasing videos announcing that “It’s time” on social media.

This year’s version had more than 70 million views and 2.7 million likes on Instagram.

Stone and Powers are asking for a jury trial, People magazine reported.

Carey isn’t the only person to sing her version of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Kelly Clarkson covered it in 2020 and included her version on the album, “When Christmas Comes Around...” in 2021, according to People magazine.

