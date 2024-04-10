Margot Robbie to produce ‘Monopoly’ movie “Barbie” star and producer, Margot Robbie is set to produce a “Monopoly’ movie with Hasbro and Lionsgate. (martince2/Getty Images)

“Barbie” star and producer Margot Robbie is set to produce a “Monopoly’ movie with Hasbro and Lionsgate.

Lionsgate and Hasbro made the announcement Wednesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, according to The Associated Press. The companies would be working with Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap, to bring the game to life.

The movie will be a live-action take on the real estate-inspired game, according to Variety.

Hasbro Entertainment is behind the “Monopoly” board game, which is why they are expected to produce the project, according to Variety.

Lionsgate obtained development rights to the board game when it bought eOne last December, Deadline reported.

“Monopoly” is one of the world’s most popular board games and is available in over 100 countries, according to Deadline. Around half a billion copies of the game have been purchased since 1935.

It’s not clear how the story will come together yet or who will portray the game’s mascot, Variety reported.

