Man punches cougar in face after wild cat swipes at body

File photo. A Canadian man claims he punched a cougar after the cat took a swipe at him in British Columbia.

A Canadian man said he took matters into his own hands when a cougar swiped at him on Saturday -- he apparently punched back.

According to a Facebook post by Canada’s Conservation Officer Service, the unidentified man, who was working in the Lake Kathlyn area of British Columbia on Saturday morning, encountered the animal.

The man told authorities that the cougar approached and took a swipe at his upper body.

The man said “he punched the cougar in the face and it disengaged,” the Conservation Officer Service said.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries that did not require medical treatment or hospitalization.

He was working in Smithers, a town located about 415 miles northwest of Vancouver.

Officials with the COS said they investigated the area but could not find any cougars. A live trap was deployed and officials returned on Sunday but were unsuccessful in locating any cougars.

According to Canadian Press, cougars account for about 2,500 calls to the COS annually. And while they can pose a risk, cougars rarely attack humans, according to WildSafeBC.com.

The group advises residents to remain calm and “never run” if they encounter a cougar.

“Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the cougar in view and allowing a clear exit” for it.

If the cat attacks, “always fight back and never play dead,” the group said.

