Man found guilty of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump

BREAKING NEWS Breaking News (Cox Media Group National Content Desk/Cox Media Group National Content Desk)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The man who was charged with trying to assassinate President Donald Trump has been found guilty. — The man who was charged with trying to assassinate President Donald Trump has been found guilty.

Read more trending news

Ryan Routh said that he didn’t intend to kill anyone last year when the prosecution said he targeted the then-presidential candidate Trump, The Associated Press reported.

Routh represented himself in the trial and said during the closing arguments, “It’s hard for me to believe that a crime occurred if the trigger was never pulled."

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!