Man found guilty of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump

The man who was charged with trying to assassinate President Donald Trump has been found guilty.

Ryan Routh said that he didn’t intend to kill anyone last year when the prosecution said he targeted the then-presidential candidate Trump, The Associated Press reported.

Routh represented himself in the trial and said during the closing arguments, “It’s hard for me to believe that a crime occurred if the trigger was never pulled."

Check back for more on this developing story.

