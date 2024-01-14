Man dies after his truck went through ice on lake in Minnesota A man has died after his truck broke through the ice in Isle, Minnesota on Friday. (Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ISLE, Minn. — A man has died after his truck broke through the ice in Isle, Minnesota on Friday.

>> Read more trending news

Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said that Richard Gadbois, 80, was driving his truck on ice Friday morning when it went through, according to KBJR. The incident happened near the MSA Flagship Inn located in Isle.

First responders located the man and found that he was wearing a floatation device, according to the news outlet.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, WCCO reported.

The sheriff’s office said, according to the news station, that the ice was about six inches thick. They also said that the ice should have been more than a foot thick at least 13 inches to 17 inches thick before driving a truck or car onto it.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Winter weather NEW YORK CITY - JANUARY 10: People walk along the beach at Rockaway during heavy surf following a storm that brought high winds and rain to the area on January 10, 2024 in New York City. Much of the East Coast and Southeast of the United States has experienced days of unusually severe storms that have lead to power outages, school closings and localized flooding. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

© 2024 Cox Media Group