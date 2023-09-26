Man dies after accidentally falling on his knife during fight outside church

Fatal fight: A West Virginia man died after falling on his own knife during a fight on Sunday. (Jason Doly/iStock)

CHARLESTON, W. Va — A West Virginia man died after falling on his own knife during a fight outside a Charleston church, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Jackie James Cummings, 27, of Duck, died after the incident outside Manna Meal at St. John’s Episcopal Church, WOWK-TV reported.

Lt. Tony Hazelett of the Charleston Police Department said the incident began at about 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday, according to Metro News.

One person is dead after a fight at a church in Charleston led to a person being stabbed, the Charleston Police Department says.https://t.co/4BMpxNz3O4 — WOWK 13 News (@WOWK13News) September 24, 2023

Cummings and another man, who has not been identified, were arguing when they were asked to leave the property, WVNnews.com reported.

Hazelett said the men moved to the parking lot, where Cummings allegedly pulled a knife with “the intention to stab the individual”, WOWK reported.

The second man allegedly pushed Cummings to the ground and his knife plunged into his upper leg, causing a fatal wound when a blood vessel was cut, according to Metro News.

Cummings died a short time later at an area hospital, according to the news outlet.

Hazelett said the case will be given to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office for review, WOWK reported.

Although the second man was under investigation, officials said no charges will be filed in the case, according to WVNews.com.