Man arrested for intoxicated driving; found behind the wheel of Jeep Power Wheel, police say

VINCENNES, Ind. — An Indiana man is facing charges for driving while intoxicated, but it wasn’t the normal vehicle that police would pull over if you can call it a vehicle.

Indiana State Police said they were patrolling the Vincennes area around 9 p.m. Wednesday night when they saw an adult driving a Power Wheel Jeep on the road.

The toy didn’t have any lights or reflectors to allow others to see it, that’s probably because the toy battery-powered car is made for kids aged 3 to 7, WTWO reported.

They pulled over the “Jeep” and realized that John McKee, 51, seemed to be impaired. They gave him a field sobriety test, which troopers said he failed.

Hospital tests said he was under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine, WLKY reported.

McKee was arrested and is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, WDRB reported.