Man arrested, accused of climbing over a wall at Buckingham Palace

LONDON — A 25-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after he reportedly climbed a wall at Buckingham Palace.

The man was arrested just after 1 a.m. Saturday. He was booked for trespassing on a protected site, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews area next to Buckingham Palace, according to the BBC.

Police said that the man was found outside of the stables after they searched the area. According to the AP, the man did not enter the gardens or the palace.

Police told the BBC that the man did not enter the stables. The royal stables are where the royal carriages are.

King Charles III was in Scotland Saturday morning so he was not there during the incident the AP reported.

King Charles III does not live at Buckingham Palace, according to the AP. Buckingham Palace is going through renovations and is around 300 years old.