Man accused of stealing $30K worth of underwear from women, girls

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Colorado man is accused of stealing “hundreds” of underwear belonging to women and girls over a three-year span, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a social media post by the Lakewood Police Department, an arrest warrant was issued for 39-year-old Hugo Salazar Hernandez. Police said that Hernandez was wanted on multiple counts of theft and burglary after being accused of stealing “women’s underwear” from more than 30 victims.

Police said that Hernandez allegedly stole laundry from the Lakeview Towers at Belmar Apartments, KMGH-TV reported.

We are pleased to announce after a lengthy investigation, a warrant has been issued for Hugo Salazar Hernandez for multiple counts of theft and burglary. Over a period of more than two years, Salazar Hernandez stole female underwear from more than 30 victims.



Salazar… pic.twitter.com/ZaNKNxLKVd — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) January 26, 2024

Police said that a search warrant at Hernandez’s home “yielded over 500 items of evidence,” according to the television station. Many of the items belonged to more than 30 victims, whose ages ranged from 6 to 69 years old, KDVR-TV reported. Police said the value of the underwear totaled nearly $30,000, according to the television station.

Police added that Hernandez allegedly took items from each floor of the apartment complex, KDVR reported.

Police said that they have been investigating Hernandez for more than three years, according to a news release.

He remains at large but police said he reportedly drives a black 2009 Audi A5 that has no visible registration, KCNC-TV reported.

Hernandez has an active nationwide felony warrant for his arrest for numerous counts of burglary and theft, according to police.

© 2024 Cox Media Group