Man accused of stealing $25K worth of fireworks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in Memphis after he was involved with a group of people who stole thousands of dollars worth of fireworks, according to multiple reports.

A security guard called the Memphis Police Department on Tuesday to report a prowler at the M Smoke and Sip on Jackson Avenue, according to WHBQ-TV.

According to court records obtained by the news outlet, the security guard told officers that he saw multiple people in a black Dodge Ram, a white Dodge Charger and a gray Dodge Charger break into the shop. When officers arrived at the business, they saw the people running back to the cars.

One of the suspects, a man later identified as Robert Doyle, was left behind, according to WREG-TV. Doyle reportedly tried to run from the officers but was eventually caught.

“I was trying to help them, and I can give you their names,” Doyle told officers, according to court records obtained by WHBQ.

Officers found a broken fence, the back door of the business open, bolt cutters and crowbars at the scene, according to WREG.

The owner of the business told officers that multiple boxes of fireworks worth about $25,000 were stolen, WHBQ reported.

Doyle was arrested and has been charged with burglary of a building, evading arrest, and theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000, according to WREG.

Doyle is expected in court on July 6, according to WHBQ.