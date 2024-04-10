Man accused of robbery in Las Vegas mall returned day later to buy hat, police say

Accused: Rendell Bright is accused in connection with an attack on a mall shopper last month. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man accused of his involvement in the pistol-whipping and robbing of a man in a Las Vegas mall was arrested after he returned a day later to pick up a hat, authorities said.

According to Clark County online jail records, Rendell R. Bright, 23, of Las Vegas, was arrested on April 4.

He was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, battery to commit mayhem/robbery/grand larceny, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and disobeying a peace officer endangering other persons or property, KLAS-TV reported.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Meadows Mall in Las Vegas after a reported robbery, the television station reported.

Witnesses told police that four men pistol-whipped and robbed another man before leaving the mall in a gray Cadillac sedan.

The victim sustained swelling to his forehead and a dislocated shoulder, according to KLAS.

Surveillance footage from the mall showed that the victim was struck in the face with a handgun. Two of the suspects allegedly took a vehicle key, cellphone and approximately $200, the television station reported.

The day after the reported assault, one of the suspects -- later identified as Bright -- returned to the mall to pick up a hat from a store.

The store manager gave police a paid receipt, on which the name “Rendell Bright” was written, KLAS reported.

Police were able to identify Bright as one of the suspects, according to the television station.

On March 12, patrol officers saw Bright driving the vehicle involved in the robbery and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled and eluded authorities. Police later found the vehicle abandoned in the parking lot at an apartment complex.

Officers found Bright’s wallet, which contained an identification card, KLAS reported. Bright was arrested on April 4. According to police. Bright admitted to being at the mall with three friends. One of his friends got involved in a physical altercation with the victim, and Bright said he and the other two men at the scene began battering the victim.

He denied being involved in a robbery but admitted fleeing from authorities, the television station reported.

Bail for Bright was set at $50,000, online jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 23, records show.

