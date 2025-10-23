Man accused of kicking 4-year-old son in chest to ‘make him be quiet’

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is accused of child abuse after he allegedly kicked his 4-year-old son in the chest to keep him quiet, authorities said.

According to Marion County online arrest records, Dennis Wayne Knight, 45, of Sutton, was arrested on Oct. 21. He was charged with child abuse resulting in bodily injury.

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the White Hall Police Department responded to a call of a possible child abuse situation at a Red Roof Inn on Oct. 21.

Two female witnesses told police that Knight kicked the boy in the chest “while trying to make (him) be quiet,” according to the affidavit.

The child was transported to an area medical facility for treatment via Marion County Rescue Squad, according to the complaint.

Knight remains in custody at the North Central Regional Jail with bond set at $20,000, according to Marion County online court records.

