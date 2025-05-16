Man accused of hitting golfer with SUV during vehicle chase on course

File photo: A golf cart parked on a path at a golf course. An Illinois man is accused of striking a golfer at a Chicago course while driving an SUV through the property, police said.

CHICAGO — An Illinois man is accused of striking a 70-year-old golfer on the fifth hole of a Chicago course with his SUV during a vehicle chase, authorities said.

Tory L. Gardner, 30, of Cicero, appeared in a Chicago court on Thursday. According to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, he is facing felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Gardner remained in custody after a judge denied him pretrial release.

According to the Forest Preserves of Cook County Police Department, Gardner was “driving erratically” in an SUV on the Billy Caldwell Golf Course at about 5:30 p.m. CT on May 12 in Chicago’s Forest Glen neighborhood.

Police said the golfer was struck at the fifth hole. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, according to a police statement. It was unclear where on the fifth hole the golfer was standing when he was struck.

Police said the vehicle entered the course from the main parking lot and drove through it, with the suspect allegedly brandishing a knife.

“All of a sudden, the guy busts out a knife, yelling and screaming as he was driving around,” Larry Kero, who saw the part of the chase and posted video to social media, told WMAQ. “It was a good 8-inch knife, he had the knife holding (it) out the window.”

Jim Wolfer, who also saw the chase from his residence, said a course employee chased the suspect in another vehicle and attempted to alert golfers by honking their horn.

“I come out, and I see this older gentleman laying right there in the grass, and two ladies attending, golfer ladies attending to him,” Wolfer told WLS. “So, I went out there, and he wasn’t moving. But when I got there, he opened up his eyes and he could speak.”

The victim remains in the intensive care unit.

In a statement, officials from the Billy Caldwell Golf Course said they were grateful “for the swift response of law enforcement.”

