Man, 92, accused of manslaughter in death of fellow resident at assisted living facility

A 92-year-old man was charged with manslaughter after attacking a fellow assisted living resident, who later died.

STUART, Fla. — A 92-year-old Florida man was charged with manslaughter after attacking a fellow resident at an assistant living center who later died from his injuries, authorities said.

According to an arrest warrant from the Stuart Police Department, Wallace Arthur Server, of Stuart, was arrested on Nov. 16 at 10:20 a.m. EST and originally charged with one count of aggravated battery on an elderly person. The charge was upgraded to manslaughter after the 87-year-old victim died several hours after Server’s arrest.

Both residents lived at the Inspiritas of Stuart Memory Care facility.

The alleged attack occurred on Nov. 5, according to Treasure Coast Newspapers. Stuart Police officers responded to reports of a resident assaulted at 9:21 p.m. EST at the facility, the newspaper reported.

Detectives determined after their investigation that another facility resident attacked the 87-year-old victim, according to the arrest warrant. Server was identified as the suspect.

Police said the victim, whose name has not been released, sustained blunt-force trauma injuries and was treated at HCA Hospital in nearby Fort Pierce, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.

The victim was treated for several days at the hospital before being moved to hospice care on Nov. 14, according to the newspaper. He died two days later at 2:25 p.m. EST, according to the arrest warrant.

An autopsy determined the victim’s cause of death as homicide from multiple blunt-force trauma, according to Treasure Coast Newspapers.

Server is currently being held without bond at the Martin County Jail, according to an arrest warrant.